Washington — Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday said he doesn't think Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang needs a presidential pardon, as he said the Justice Department and national security officials informed him that Huang isn't under federal investigation.

Speaking to reporters after serving Thanksgiving dinner at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, the vice president was asked about his involvement in Huang's reinstatement and the assurances he received that Huang isn't a national security risk. CBS News has reported that President Trump and Vance spoke repeatedly with Huang, Nvidia board members and their legal counsel.

"Well, number one, we were told that he was under no investigation," Vance told reporters Wednesday. "And frankly, I think we have to, in our country, remember that we don't try people in the court of public opinion. ... But most importantly, at just I think a personal level, we received the assurances that he was not under any significant — he was under no investigation, and the accusations against him were based on anonymous reporting, not on actual evidence."

Asked who gave him those assurances, Vance said he spoke with "multiple people in the United States government," including Attorney General Todd Blanche. Asked if he thinks Huang needs a pardon, the vice president said he doesn't. In an interview with the New York Post, the president said a pardon is "always an option, I guess, but I don't think it'll be necessary."

But Vance told reporters, "I don't think he needs a pardon at all."

"I haven't seen any evidence, again, that he committed a crime," Vance continued. "And if there is evidence that he committed a crime, then that's up to relevant authorities to actually bring a prosecution against him. And again, I was told by the Department of Justice and multiple officials in our national security apparatus that he was under no investigation."

Vance said "ultimately, it was the board's decision to bring Jensen Huang back." Nvidia's board reinstated Huang after President Trump urged them to do so. The president himself said he "convinced" the board to reinstate the ousted CEO.

Mr. Trump owned millions of dollars in Nvidia stock as he pushed for Huang's reinstatement amid tanking stock prices.