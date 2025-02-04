Vance to attend global AI summit in Paris for first international trip as VP

Vice President J.D. Vance will attend a two-day artificial intelligence summit in Paris next week for his first international trip since taking office in January.

The Artificial Intelligence Action Summit, which is hosting leaders from across the globe, will focus on problems that can be solved by AI. It aims to "collectively establish scientific foundations, solutions and standards for more sustainable AI working for collective progress and in the public interest," according to the French Embassy.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are co-hosting the gathering.

The meeting comes on the heels of a new Chinese artificial intelligence site that has roiled financial markets in the U.S. and spooked the tech sector. DeepSeek debuted last week as a low-cost, open-source generative AI tool that rivals apps such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, despite the fact that it relies on inferior chips and technology. There are no international regulations governing the development of artificial intelligence.

Vance's trip also comes after the White House announced Stargate — a $500 billion investment in artificial intelligence development in the U.S. backed by OpenAI, Softbank and Oracle. President Trump called it the largest AI infrastructure project in history and said it would provide "the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of AI."

After the summit in France, Vance is expected to head to the annual Munich Security Conference.