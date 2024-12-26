OpenAI's ChatGPT is hit with outages. Here's what to know.

ChatGPT stopped functioning for many users on Thursday afternoon, with OpenAI saying that its AI app was experiencing glitches for some.

"ChatGPT, the API and Sora are currently experiencing high error rates. The issue is caused by an upstream provider and we are currently monitoring," the artificial intelligence company posted in an update to its status page after the technical glitches cropped up at about 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

"We are continuing to work on a fix for this issue," the company posted as of 3:06 p.m. Eastern.

Is ChatGPT down?

More than 15,000 incidents were reported by OpenAI users on Thursday afternoon, with most of the problems related to ChatGPT, according to Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.

—This is breaking news and will be updated.