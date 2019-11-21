2 killed in aircraft mishap, Oklahoma Air Force base says

Two airmen have been killed in a "mishap" involving two jets at an Air Force base in northwestern Oklahoma. Vance Air Force Base said in a news release that two T-38 Talons with two people aboard each aircraft were taking part in a training mission when the mishap occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday.

The military hasn't released the conditions of the others involved or any names. Footage from CBS affiliate KWTV shows one aircraft upside down on grass near a runway and the second aircraft upright on the runway.

Crews work the scene after a deadly accident at Vance Air Force Base in Oklahoma on November 21, 2019. KWTV

The base about 65 miles northwest of Oklahoma City said on its website that the T-38 Talon is a twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet used in a variety of jet pilot training roles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.