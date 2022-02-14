Rams star Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl — then rushed out of the stadium after learning his wife went into labor

The Los Angeles Rams' Van Jefferson won a lot more than a Super Bowl ring on Sunday night. Quickly after his team secured their win with minutes to spare in the fourth quarter, the wide receiver rushed out of the stadium to welcome the birth of he and his wife's second child.

During the Rams' faceoff with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Jefferson's wife and high school sweetheart, Samaria Jefferson, had to be rushed to the hospital, according to multiple reports.

Van Jefferson's wife, Samaria, went into labor during the game, per @JourdanRodrigue. The Rams receiver grabbed his daughter, sprinted through the locker room, and is headed to the hospital right now.pic.twitter.com/m1zIYGNgSb — Front Office Sports (@FOS) February 14, 2022

After the Rams pulled off their victory — the team's first Super Bowl win since 2000 — The Athletic reported that Jefferson grabbed his daughter, brought her onto the field and "sprinted through the locker room" to get to the hospital. The Atlantic previously reported that the couple's newest addition was due on February 17.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson spoke with Jefferson's father as they were preparing to leave, who told her at the time that "the midwife said she has about an hour to go before birth."

Van Jefferson holds his newborn child after he helped the Los Angeles Rams secure a Super Bowl win. Van Jefferson/Instagram

Jefferson posted a photo with his newborn son on his Instagram story on Sunday with the simple caption "x2!"

Last week, Jefferson, 25, posted photos on Instagram of himself, Samaria, and their first child, saying "Thankful I've been able to share these moments with you since high school!" The photos show the couple after the NFC Championship last month, as well as a photo of Van and Samaria in high school, with Samaria wearing Jefferson's jersey number.

During the game, Jefferson had four catches against the Bengals. With just 1:25 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, a 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp's 1-yard touchdown reception secured the team's 23-20 victory against Cincinnati.