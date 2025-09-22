Parents navigate mixed messaging on child vaccine recommendations

Parents are navigating mixed messaging about childhood vaccinations from federal and state officials.

The impact of the mixed messaging is being seen inside doctors offices like pediatrician David Butler's office in Fort Myers, Florida.

First-time father Brandon Gonsalves, who is also a nurse practitioner, told Butler he's "not too sure yet" what his plans are for future vaccinations for his newborn. Gonsalves decided against vaccinating his baby for hepatitis B, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends be done at birth.

Last week, the panel that advises the CDC on vaccines delayed a vote that would have recommended moving the hepatitis B shot from birth to one month.

Hepatitis B, a liver infection, can cause long-term health problems such as liver disease, cirrhosis and cancer. The vaccine at birth has been a long-standing recommendation and has a history of safety.

Butler worries some families are making vaccine decisions based on politics or online research.

"It's difficult because me, myself, all of my colleagues, all we wanna do is provide the best care we can for your child. They have their minds made up before they come in," he said.

COVID and chicken pox vaccines

The CDC advisory panel — called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and comprised of members who were hand-picked and appointed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — voted last week to stop recommending the COVID-19 vaccines for everybody, leaving it up to individuals, but not requiring a prescription.

The CDC had already changed its guidance, earlier this year, on COVID vaccines for children, saying parents should discuss the benefits with a health care provider. That prompted the American Academy of Pediatrics to share a recommendation differing from the agency for the first time in 30 years. The AAP is "strongly recommending" COVID-19 shots for children ages 6 months to 2 years old.

The advisory panel also recommended last week that the chicken pox vaccine be separated from the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine for children under 4 years old, rather than them being given together as a single vaccine, which is currently an option for parents who prefer to reduce the number of shots their child receives.

The panel's recommendations must be approved by the CDC director to take effect.

State-level changes

Amid the changes at the federal level, some states are making their own adjustments. Many states are now disregarding CDC recommendations.

Seven states led by Democrats in the Northeast formed a coalition, and four other states make up a new West Coast health alliance. Both groups are encouraging widespread vaccinations.

Meanwhile, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said the state plans to roll back vaccine mandates altogether.

Butler said "you've got to expect" more sick children as a result.

That's what concerns mom Marcella Farah, whose 2-year-old is up to date with her vaccines and was getting a flu shot recently.

"It's a little dangerous to not get vaccines," she said.

Asked what she's heard from other parents, Farah said, "Everybody's a little bit more confused, but I think a lot of people are still very strong in their own beliefs."

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said he expects confusion around the COVID vaccine due to the panel's vote.

"What I think it means is that people are going to be uncertain whether or not the COVID-19 vaccine is a benefit to them," he told CBS News on Friday. "I think it would have been much better to make a very pointed recommendation for those in high-risk groups to get the vaccine, and for those in low-risk groups, that's where individual decision-making makes sense."

Amid the confusion, data from the CDC shows vaccination rates among kindergartners during the 2024-2025 school year decreased for all reported vaccines from the year before.