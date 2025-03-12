Uzo Aduba shares details on her new dramatic role, working with Shonda Rhimes and the impact of parenthood

Actor Uzo Aduba, who stars in the new Netflix murder-mystery series, "The Residence," is opening up about the role, working with Shonda Rhimes and how her young daughter has been critical to helping her find her inner peace amid a busy life.

Aduba plays Cordelia Cupp, the best detective in the world, in "The Residence." She's called in to investigate every person at the White House after a mysterious death during a state dinner and is reluctantly paired with an FBI agent.

"I loved her quirky little behaviors," Aduba said. "She's come to cases in a way we've never seen a detective come to a case before. She's a birder, as well, so she brings some of that with her to her detective work. She's excellent at her job and she loves it."

The three-time Emmy winner calls her character "fearless" and "lethal."

"She (Cupp) keeps a straight face the whole time. She doesn't want to let anything on her face indicate to her person of interest to start moving in a direction she doesn't want them to," Aduba explains.

Shonda Rhimes is an executive producer of the series. Aduba said she previously didn't personally know Rhimes, the creator behind hit shows like "Scandal" and "Grey's Anatomy," and called it an honor to work with her on the series.

"I was a huge, huge Shonda Rimes fan, did not miss a Thursday with 'Scandal.' I've watched it twice … and just like Cordelia Cupp is the best detective in the world, Shonda Rhimes is one of our best in the television world," Aduba said.

Aduba previously starred as Suzanne "Crazy Eyes" Warren in the hit Netflix series "Orange is the New Black."

"I think if I can draw connections to the part that I'm playing now and the part of 'Crazy Eyes,' both people are unapologetically themselves," Aduba said. "'Crazy Eyes' to me is someone who is just so pure, so honest, so herself for better or for worse, and she didn't know any other way to be than the true version of herself."

Beyond her work world, Aduba spoke with "CBS Mornings" about the impact her 1-year-old daughter has made in her life.

"I think for me there were so many things outside of myself – whether it's my job, just trying to connect or land fulfillment, and not that those things weren't fulfilling, I love my job. I love what I do. I love all of those things, but I just didn't know there was another level to love."