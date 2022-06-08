Garland announces next steps in Justice Dept's Uvalde school shooting review

Attorney General Merrick Garland is detailing the next steps in the Justice Department's critical incident review of the Uvalde school shooting that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults.

Garland said Wednesday that the review will be comprehensive, and the Justice Department has been assured of cooperation on the ground from state, federal and local officials. He told reporters that work on the ground has already begun.

The goal of the review, which was announced at the end of May, "is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses, identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events, and provide a roadmap for community safety and engagement before, during, and after such incidents," the Justice Department said in a statement Wednesday.

The Justice Department is "committed to moving as expeditiously as possible," a release by the department said, and will carry out incident reconstruction, review relevant documents and make site visits. The department will interview law enforcement, school officials and others as part of its review.

It will be examining the policies, training, communications, deployment and incident command, tactics and practices related to preparing for and responding to active shooters.

The Community Oriented Policing Services office, known as COPS, is leading the review along with experts in the field.

Once the review is complete, a final report will be released.