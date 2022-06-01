Watch CBS News

Uvalde mourns victims amid shooting investigation

Mourners in Uvalde gathered for more funerals for the victims of the school shooting. A double funeral was held for teacher Irma Garcia and her husband of nearly 25 years, who died two days later of a heart attack. Lilia Luciano has the latest.
