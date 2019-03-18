Possible "terrorist motive" in shooting on tram in Netherlands

Police stand at the 24 Oktoberplace in Utrecht, March 18, 2019, where a shooting took place on a tram. Getty

Police in the central Dutch city of Utrecht said Monday they were investigating a shooting on a tram that reportedly left at least one person dead and others injured as an attack with a possible "terrorist motive."

Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting that happened on a tram at a busy intersection.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation "very worrying" and the country's counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the incident.

Officials did not immediately confirm a fatality, but a body was seen covered with a white sheet at the scene. Police said only that there were "multiple" casualties in the incident.

The shooter remained at large, prompting the Dutch government to put the country's military police on "extra alert" at airports and "vital buildings" amid the manhunt.

Dutch police urged schools to keep their doors shut and locked, and the terror alert level in the Utrecht region was elevated to five, the highest possible.