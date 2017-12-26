Boy who fell into frozen pond chasing his dog rescued half-hour later

NEW HARMONY, Utah -- An 8-year-old boy who fell into a frozen pond while chasing after his dog was rescued after 30 minutes, reports CBS Salt Lake City affiliate KUTV. He was being treated at a nearby hospital Tuesday.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Christmas Day, the station reports.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the boy was playing with other children when his dog ran away.

The boy chased after the dog onto the pond, where he fell through the ice some 25 feet out.

The other children ran to grab an adult, who called police.

The first to arrive was a sergeant from the Washington County Sheriff's Department.

Sergeant Thompson decided to shed his gear and get out on the ice to attempt a rescue.

About 10 feet out, Thompson fell through the ice. Using his arms and hands, he was able to break the ice for 25 feet and reach the boy.

Thompson pulled the boy out and got him back to shore.

The boy was airlifted to a St. George hospital. He had vital signs leaving the scene but wasn't conscious or alert.

Thompson has hypothermia and lacerations on his arms and hands from cutting through the ice. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The dog wasn't hurt.