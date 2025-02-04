USPS temporarily suspends accepting packages from China and Hong Kong

The United States Postal Service announced Tuesday night that it is temporarily suspending accepting packages sent from China and Hong Kong until further notice.

The suspension is effective immediately, the USPS said. Letters and flats are not included in the suspension, it said.

The postal service did not provide a reason for the suspension or say how long it expects the suspension to last.

Earlier Tuesday, Beijing announced it would counter President Trump's new 10% tariff on Chinese goods with retaliatory tariffs of its own. China said starting Monday it would implement a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products along with a 10% tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery and large-engine cars imported from the U.S.

Mr. Trump says he plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coming days.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.