USPS to add temporary fuel surcharge, raising some postage prices as transportation costs jump

The U.S. Postal Service is temporarily hiking postage prices to account for surging fuel costs caused by the Iran war, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The USPS said it will impose an 8% surcharge on select postage prices, beginning April 26, pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission. The extra charge will remain in place through Jan. 17, 2027, when the Postal Service will reevaluate its costs.

"This temporary price adjustment will provide needed flexibility for the Postal Service by helping to ensure that the actual costs of doing business are covered, as required by Congress," USPS said in the announcement.

The 8% price increase applies to Priority Mail Express, Priority Mail, USPS Ground Advantage and Parcel Select services. It does not affect the price of first-class stamps or any other products or services.

The USPS, a self-financed federal agency, noted that it typically receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and funds its operations by selling postage, products and services.

"We have steadfastly avoided surcharges, and this charge is less than one-third of what our competitors charge for fuel alone, so even with this change, the Postal Service continues to offer great value in shipping with some of the lowest rates in the industrialized world," it said.

The average U.S. gas price is nearing $4 a gallon, up more than $1 from a month ago, according to AAA. The cost of diesel has jumped even more and now averages $5.37 a gallon, up from $3.75 a month ago.

Earlier this month, U.S. Postmaster General David Steiner said in a congressional hearing that the agency wants to raise first-class stamp prices to between 90 cents and 95 cents, up from the current rate of 78 cents.

The USPS has long struggled with high costs and declining mail volume, resulting in a $9 billion loss in 2025. While the Postal Service has a 10-year plan to reduce expenses and restore profitability, the agency still faces major financial challenges, with Steiner telling the House Oversight Committee that the USPS is at risk of running out of cash in 12 months.