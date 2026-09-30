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Can you use your 401(k) to buy gold, or do you have to take a different route when investing in gold for retirement? Nora Carol Photography/Getty Images

Gold's sharp price moves this year have given retirement investors a lot to consider. Case in point? The precious metal surged past $5,500 per ounce in early 2026 before giving back a sizable portion of those gains, with spot gold trading around $4,300 per ounce as of late September. And with inflation concerns, interest rate shifts and geopolitical uncertainty continuing to influence the market, the case for holding gold — and the risks that come with it — can look different from one month to the next.

That changing backdrop may be particularly relevant for investors right now, and particularly those who have accumulated a substantial balance in a 401(k). Most workplace retirement plans are built primarily around stocks, bonds and funds, so investors who want to diversify beyond those traditional assets may start looking at whether gold has a place in their retirement strategy. For someone with an old 401(k), that can lead to questions about whether those existing retirement dollars can be used to gain that exposure.

After all, retirement accounts come with specific rules about moving funds and the investments they can hold, and the options available can depend on the type of 401(k) and where the money is ultimately transferred. So, can you use your 401(k) to buy gold, or do you have to take a different route if you want to invest in gold for retirement?

Learn how Goldco can help you add gold to your retirement plan now.

Can you use a 401(k) to buy gold? What investors should know before rolling over retirement funds

It is generally possible to use certain 401(k) funds to gain exposure to gold, but your options depend heavily on your retirement plan and the type of gold investment you want to own. Here's what to consider before making the move:

Your current 401(k) may offer limited gold-investing options

Start by checking what your existing 401(k) actually allows. Workplace retirement plans typically offer a predetermined menu of investments, so you may not have the option to purchase physical gold directly. That doesn't necessarily mean gold is completely off the table, though.

Depending on the plan, you may have access to mutual funds or other investments with exposure to gold or gold-mining companies, according to Goldco's blog. Those options can provide some exposure to the precious metals market without requiring you to move money out of your existing retirement account. If your goal is specifically to own physical gold with retirement funds, however, a different type of account may be necessary.

Find out more about your gold investing options with Goldco today.

A rollover to a self-directed IRA can provide access to physical gold

One common rollover route is to move eligible 401(k) funds into a self-directed individual retirement account (IRA) that permits precious metals. Self-directed IRAs can hold a wider range of alternative assets than conventional IRAs, including certain precious metals.

There are limits, though. Federal rules generally prohibit retirement accounts from investing in collectibles, including many types of coins, while allowing certain precious metals that meet specific requirements. So opening a self-directed IRA doesn't mean you can purchase any gold coin or bar you choose.

You'll also generally need an approved custodian to administer the account, and eligible physical gold must be handled according to applicable retirement account rules rather than stored at home like gold purchased with non-retirement money. Companies like Goldco can help assist with the process.

Not every 401(k) balance can be rolled over immediately

Before opening a gold IRA, determine whether your 401(k) funds are eligible to leave the plan. That's often a relatively straightforward process with a 401(k) from a former employer, but an active employer's plan may limit when you can take distributions or roll money into an IRA. The IRS can impose conditions for distributions, such as termination of employment.

If you are eligible, a direct rollover can generally move the money from the 401(k) to the new retirement account without creating an immediate tax bill, according to Goldco's blog. Taking possession of the funds yourself can make things more complicated. Eligible distributions generally must be rolled over within 60 days, and taxable distributions paid directly to you are typically subject to 20% mandatory withholding.

Gold IRAs can come with additional costs and risks

The potential benefits of holding gold in a retirement portfolio should be weighed against the expenses involved. A self-directed gold IRA can carry custodian, storage and transaction costs that you may not encounter with a conventional 401(k). Buying physical precious metals can also involve dealer markups and spreads between purchase and sale prices.

And moving retirement funds into a self-directed account also requires careful vetting. The Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators have warned that self-directed IRAs can expose investors to risks such as high fees, limited liquidity, volatile performance and fraud. Regulators have also pursued cases involving companies accused of targeting 401(k) investors with misleading claims about precious metals and undisclosed or misrepresented markups.

Consider what gold would do for your retirement portfolio

Before rolling over retirement savings, it can also help to look beyond gold's recent price movements. Gold may offer diversification and can serve as a hedge against certain economic risks, but it doesn't pay dividends or interest. That means its long-term contribution to your retirement savings depends primarily on price appreciation.

Moving a large share of your 401(k) into gold could also reduce your exposure to stocks, bonds and other assets that generate income or have historically played different roles in long-term portfolios. So rather than focusing solely on whether gold prices could rise further, consider how the investment fits with your time horizon, risk tolerance and broader retirement strategy.

The bottom line

You may be able to use 401(k) funds to invest in gold, particularly by rolling eligible savings into a self-directed IRA that allows certain physical precious metals. But the rules surrounding rollovers, eligible gold products, custody and storage make the process more complicated than a typical retirement investment. Before moving your funds, review your 401(k)'s distribution rules, compare the costs involved and consider how adding physical gold could change the overall balance of your retirement portfolio.