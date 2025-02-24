U.S. tourist missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

San Juan, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a U.S. tourist they say got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in the U.S. territory's east.

El Yunque National Forest in Puerto Rico Google maps

Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday.

Crews resumed their search on Monday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin.

El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rain forest overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.

Last year, a U.S. tourist died there after, authorities said, he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area.

In February 2023, a 27-year-old man died after apparently falling off a 70-foot cliff in Cabo Rojo in eastern Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

