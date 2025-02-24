U.S. tourist missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest
San Juan, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for a U.S. tourist they say got lost in the dense tropical rain forest of El Yunque in the U.S. territory's east.
Police said in a statement that Abdur Rahman, 64, was hiking with a group when he became separated from them on Sunday.
Crews resumed their search on Monday for Rahman, who police said lives in Wisconsin.
El Yunque is a popular tourist spot and the only tropical rain forest overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.
Last year, a U.S. tourist died there after, authorities said, he fell off a cliff after leaving a designated hiking area.
In February 2023, a 27-year-old man died after apparently falling off a 70-foot cliff in Cabo Rojo in eastern Puerto Rico, the U.S. Coast Guard said.