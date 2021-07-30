Live

Goalie Alyssa Naeher makes huge saves as U.S. soccer team advances to Olympic semifinals

/ CBS/AP

Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty in a shootout and the United States advanced to the semifinals of the women's Olympic soccer tournament 4-2 following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands on Friday.

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher stopped Vivianne Meidema's opening attempt in the shootout. She then saved a shot from Aniek Nouwen before Rapinoe put her penalty away.

The team tweeted a video of Rapinoe converting the winning goal, saying: "WE'RE NOT GOING HOME YET."

After Rapinoe scored, she turned to her teammates, folded her arms and grinned in triumph.

Meidema scored a pair of goals in regulation time for the Netherlands, giving her 10 goals for the tournament - an Olympic record.

Miedema put the Netherlands ahead in the 18th minute but the Americans equalized when Sam Mewis headed in a goal off a feed from Lynn Williams in the 28th. Williams then gave the Americans the lead in the 31st.

Meidema, who was playing in her 100th game for the Netherlands, made it 2-2 in the 54th.

Naeher saved a late penalty kick by Lieke Martens that could have ended the Americans' quest for gold.

Soccer Football - Women - Quarterfinal - Netherlands v United States
Lieke Martens of the Netherlands misses a penalty as Alyssa Naeher of the United States saves it during the Tokyo Olympics at International Stadium Yokohama, Yokohama, Japan, July 30, 2021. CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / REUTERS

The United States will next face Canada, which advanced to the semifinals 4-3 on penalties after a scoreless draw with Brazil in Rifu.

First published on July 30, 2021 / 10:34 AM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

