U.S. Soccer unveils new stars and stripes jerseys ahead of 2026 World Cup

U.S. Soccer and Nike on Monday unveiled new national team kits ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The collection includes two primary jersey, stars and stripes, as well as a new goalkeeper uniform.

The United States men's national soccer team is expected to debut the new uniforms later this month in Atlanta, according to U.S. Soccer.

Nike said the new designs were developed with input from players, including on the weight of the fabric and seam placement. The athletes also weighed in on the jerseys' breathability and mobility so they can focus on their performance, Nike said.

U.S. men's national team players Max Arfsten and Diego Luna in new jerseys. U.S. Soccer/Nike

"A national team jersey represents the pride of wearing the crest, not just for players on the field, but also for the fans who support them every step of the way," Dave Wright, chief commercial officer of U.S. Soccer, said in a news release on Monday.

Inside each jersey, there's a hidden "Inner Pride" mark in the collar. It's meant to symbolize the motivation players carry onto the field, U.S. Soccer and Nike said. New fonts, called the Stars and Stripes typefaces, were also created specifically U.S. Soccer to use exclusively on kits and other designs in the years to come.

USWNT players Alyssa Thompson is seen in the new stars kit, and Rose Lavelle is in the stripes kit. U.S. Soccer/Nike

Haji Wright, Diego Luna, Folarin Balogun, Alyssa Thompson and Rose Lavelle were among the national team players featured in the campaign to promote the new kits. Both men's and women's national team members are also expected to collaborate with Nike ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The jerseys will be sold to the public in both an authentic match version, with the same performance technology worn by players, and a lower-cost stadium version for fans, U.S. Soccer and Nike said. They will be available at retail locations across the country and online ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup kicks off June 11 and runs through the final on July 19, with matches scheduled in multiple host cities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Past U.S. national team soccer jerseys

The new kits were inspired by past jerseys, according to U.S. Soccer, with Nike designers asking the men's team players about previous U.S. jerseys they liked.

"Updating something that is recognizable is our way of honoring the past but still creating something new," color designer Natalie McKeough said in a news release.

Among the previous looks that inspired the current jerseys is the "Waldo" kit from 2012, according to Nike and U.S. Soccer.

Clint Dempsey during the USA vs. Brazil International friendly soccer match at FedEx Field, Washington D.C., on May 30, 2012. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

A different style of stripes was prominently featured in the 1994 World Cup kit.