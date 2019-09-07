Meghan Markle supports Serena Williams during U.S. Open Final

Meghan Markle showed up to cheer on tennis champion Serena Williams at the U.S. Open Finals on Saturday. Although Williams ended up losing the match to 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu, Markle was there to support her good friend.

The Duchess of Sussex sat in front of Anna Wintour and behind Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian. This was Markle's first trip overseas without her 4-month-old son, Archie, according to People magazine.

Anna Wintour, coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams, watch Serena Williams of the United States during her Women's Singles final match against Bianca Andreescu of Canada on day thirteen of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. Getty Images

The U.S. Open tweeted a short video of Markle taking in the action as Williams played. "A final fit for royalty," the tweet said.

Williams reportedly became friends with Markle in 2010.