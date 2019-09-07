Meghan Markle supports Serena Williams during U.S. Open Final
Meghan Markle showed up to cheer on tennis champion Serena Williams at the U.S. Open Finals on Saturday. Although Williams ended up losing the match to 19-year-old Bianca Andreescu, Markle was there to support her good friend.
The Duchess of Sussex sat in front of Anna Wintour and behind Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian. This was Markle's first trip overseas without her 4-month-old son, Archie, according to People magazine.
The U.S. Open tweeted a short video of Markle taking in the action as Williams played. "A final fit for royalty," the tweet said.
Williams reportedly became friends with Markle in 2010.