U.S. fighter jet crashes at American air base in Germany, injuring the pilot

An American military aircraft crashed at a U.S. air base in western Germany on Tuesday, injuring the pilot, the American military said.

In a statement, the U.S. Air Base Spangdahlem said that the pilot ejected and was receiving medical care. It also said the plane, which was an F-16 Fighting Falcon, crashed around 2:30 p.m. local time, and that the cause of the crash was being investigated.

The local German district, where Spangdahlem is located, had said earlier that fire and emergency teams responded to the incident.

Spangdahlem is home to an F-16 fighter jet squadron with about 20 aircraft, the German news agency dpa reported.

The squadron, which supports U.S. Air Force and NATO missions worldwide, is the centerpiece of the air base. The base has about 5,000 military and civilian employees, plus their family members, according to the latest figures. The U.S. air base also employs between 700 and 800 Germans.

U.S. Army personnel in protective suits are investigating the crash site at the U.S. Air Base in Spangdahlem, where a fighter jet crashed next to the runway on Sept. 22, 2026. Harald Tittel/picture alliance via Getty Images

Spangdahlem Air Base is home to the U.S. Air Force's 52nd Fighter Wing, which provides airpower and support for NATO operations in Europe and beyond.

The U.S. Air Force has maintained a presence in Spangdahlem since the mid-1950s. Along with Ramstein near Kaiserslautern in southwestern Germany, Spangdahlem Air Base is considered one of the most important airfields for the U.S. military in the region.

Another F-16 crashed less than a week ago, this one in Grand Traverse County, Michigan. The pilot, a member of the 149th Fighter Wing of the Texas National Guard, ejected and was in stable condition, a spokesperson said. The Texas Military Department said the pilot had been on a routine training mission when the incident occurred.

The crash remains under investigation. No injuries on the ground were reported.