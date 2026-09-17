Shelter-in-place order issued after plane reportedly crashes in Grand Traverse County, Michigan

A shelter-in-place order is in effect along part of County Road 633 in Grand Traverse County, Michigan, after a plane reportedly crashed there on Thursday, Grand Traverse County Emergency Management said.

A pilot parachuted out of the plane before it went down and is conscious and alert, Blair Township Supervisor Nicole Blonshine said.

The order covers County Road 633 from Jefferson Place to Blair Townhall Road. Emergency management told those in the area to stay indoors, close their windows and vents and follow instructions from emergency personnel.

Grand Traverse officials said the plane went down near County Road 633 and Blair Townhall Road and that traffic in the area is shut down. Responders were headed to the scene, and the agency asked people to stay away.

Blonshine said she had been told the aircraft was an F-16 but that she did not immediately have "100% confirmation" of that. She said she does not believe anyone on the ground was hurt or that any homes were damaged.

Blonshine did not say what caused the crash, who operates the aircraft or whether anyone else was on board.