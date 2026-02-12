U.S. and Mexico seize several tons of cocaine in "coordinated operation" in Pacific Ocean

The United States and Mexico seized several tons of cocaine from a ship in a "coordinated operation" in the Pacific Ocean, the Mexican navy said Wednesday.

The unusual joint action comes despite tensions between the two countries, with President Trump vowing to strike Mexican drug cartels that he said posed a grave threat to national security.

"About 188 packages containing several tons of cocaine" were seized from the vessel off Clarion Island, about 680 miles from the Mexican port city of Manzanillo in Colima state, the Mexican navy said in a statement.

The navy released images and video of the alleged drugs, showing packages laid out on the deck of a naval ship before being transported to shore.

Multiple people were arrested, the statement added, without specifying how many.

Mexican Navy

Mr. Trump has threatened to slap additional tariffs on Mexico to pressure the country into beefing up drug raids and cartel arrests. Mexico has sent nearly 100 members of Mexican drug cartels to the United States in recent months, including 37 individuals in January.

A free trade agreement between the two neighbors and Canada is up for renegotiation this year.

The Trump administration said Wednesday that Mexican cartel drones around the U.S.-Mexico border had forced a Texas airport to shut down temporary. The closure in the Texas border city of El Paso stemmed from disagreements between the FAA and Pentagon officials over drone-related tests, multiple sources close to the matter told CBS News.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum responded that her government had received no reports of drones belonging to cartels along the border.

Last summer, the Mexican navy seized 3.5 tons of cocaine hidden in a "narco sub" off the Pacific coast, while releasing video of the vessel being intercepted. In November 2024, the Mexican Navy said it seized 3.6 tons of cocaine aboard a semisubmersible off the Pacific coast which was spotted about 153 miles off the resort of Acapulco.