FAA grounds all flights into and out of El Paso until late on Feb. 20 "for special security reasons"

By
Brian Dakss
The Federal Aviation Administration has halted all flights into and out of El Paso until very late on Feb. 20 for what it calls "special security reasons." There was no indication of what those reasons were.

El Paso International Airport issued an advisory on social media saying, "All flights to and from El Paso are grounded, including commercial, cargo and general aviation. The FAA has issued a flight restriction halting all flights to and from El Paso effective from February 10 at 11:30 PM (MST) to February 20 at 11:30PM (MST). Travelers should contact their airlines to get most up-to-date flight status information."

CBS News has reached out to the FAA and the El Paso airport for more information.

