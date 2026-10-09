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U.S. measles cases top 4,000, far surpassing last year's total, CDC says

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Alex Sundby
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Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
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The record number of measles cases in the U.S. so far this year has topped 4,000, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. 

The agency said there were 4,080 confirmed measles cases across the country as of Thursday.

The cases have far surpassed 2025's total number of cases, which was 2,289. Last year had seen the most cases in three decades.

Most states and Washington, D.C., have reported cases of the contagious disease.

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