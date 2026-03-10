Map and chart track the latest U.S. and Iranian war targets

The U.S. and Israel's war with Iran is into its second week with both sides continuing to carry out devastating strikes in the Middle East.

Seven U.S. service members have been killed in the war, according to the Defense Department. In Iran, government officials say more than 1,300 civilians have died. CBS News cannot independently verify that number.

According to U.S. Central Command, over 5,000 targets were struck and 50 Iranian vessels were damaged or destroyed in the first 10 days of the war.

The CBS News Data Team has rounded up a closer look at the targets that have been hit so far, according to government estimates, military research institutes and CBS News research and visual verification. Here's what they've found:



This map shows the known locations of strikes carried out in the war by U.S., Israeli and Iranian forces, according to government officials and reporting and imagery verification by CBS News, the Associated Press and the Institute for the Study of War.