U.S. influencer who filmed himself wrestling wild crocodiles in Australia is under investigation: "Dangerous and illegal"

Australian authorities are investigating an American influencer who filmed himself wrestling wild crocodiles in Queensland, condemning the "extremely dangerous and illegal" activity.

In a series of videos on his Instagram, bare-chested Mike Holston, who goes by "therealtarzann" online, tussles with saltwater and freshwater crocodiles.

In one post, he dives into the water, emerging holding the crocodile by its throat with blood streaming from his elbow.

"He got a hold of me, but I got a hold of him," Holston says.

In another, Holston jumps off a boat and into a bushy waterway in pursuit of a crocodile, which he then wrestles.

Holston has said the videos, which have amassed millions of views, were for "educational purposes."

But the videos prompted outrage in Australia, where the maximum penalty for interfering with a saltwater crocodile is $24,800.

The state of Queensland said Wednesday it was "actively investigating" the two videos.

"These actions are extremely dangerous and illegal, and we are actively exploring strong compliance action including fines to deter any person from this type of behaviour," its environment department said. "Let us be clear: people should not attempt to capture freshwater or saltwater crocodiles in Queensland, unless they are trained and licensed to do so."

The state's Premier David Crisafulli also called the influencer a "goose."

Holston did not respond to requests for comment.

"These posts can have disastrous consequences"

Australia's famously diverse flora and fauna is highly protected and attempts to interfere with it can face strict penalties.

Another U.S. influencer sparked outrage in March after a video appeared to show her pestering a baby wombat.

And Bob Irwin, the father of late celebrity "crocodile hunter" Steve Irwin, said this week people needed to respect Australia's wildlife or be deported.

"People visiting our country need to respect our wildlife, or they need to be booted out the door," he said in a statement released to Australian media.

"These posts can have disastrous consequences for both people and wildlife," Irwin said.

Government figures estimate there are between 20,000 and 30,000 saltwater crocodiles in Queensland in a vast area known as "Croc Country."

Both saltwater and freshwater crocodiles can measure to 13 feet long, with male saltwater crocs weighing over 600 pounds and male freshwater crocs weighing as much as 132 pounds,

They are a protected and vulnerable species and have been known to attack humans.

"Due to their size and their territorial, opportunistic nature, saltwater crocodiles are considered an aggressive species," the Queensland environment department says. "Basically, once these crocs reach adult size, any creature they can overpower is fair game. If a human encroaches on a saltwater croc's territory, the croc may decide to attack."

Between December 1985 and April 2024, there were 34 non-fatal attacks and 14 fatal attacks by wild saltwater crocodiles in Queensland.

In August 2024, police said human remains were found inside a large crocodile suspected of killing a tourist in Australia. A month before that, a 12-year-old girl was snatched by a crocodile while swimming with her family in a creek in the Northern Territory. Her remains were found days later and wildlife rangers shot dead a 14-foot crocodile.