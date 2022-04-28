U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of 2022

The U.S. economy contracted in the first three months of the year as falling exports and a decrease in government spending took a toll.

The gross domestic product shrank at annualized rate of 1.4%, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.

GDP — the sum of all goods and services produced in the country — was dragged down by a sharp drop in exports, slower restocking of goods in stores and warehouses and decreased spending by federal, state and local governments, the Commerce Department said. An increase in imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, also pulled down the growth number.

On the other hand, consumers and businesses spent heavily, with personal consumption expenditures, nonresidential fixed investment and residential fixed investment all increasing.

The steady spending suggested that the economy could keep expanding this year even though the Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates aggressively to cool inflation.

The Commerce Department's estimate of first-quarter GDP growth marks a reversal of the breakneck pace of economic growth since the middle of 2020. It fell far below the 6.9% annual growth in the fourth quarter of 2021. For 2021 as a whole, the economy grew 5.7%, the highest calendar-year expansion since 1984.

The economy is facing pressures that have heightened worries about its fundamental health and raised concerns about a possible recession. Inflation is squeezing households as gas and food prices spike, borrowing costs mount and the global economy is rattled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

With reporting by the Associated Press.