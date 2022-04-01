Jobless rate dips to 3.6% as U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs in March

Job postings for remote work are on the rise

The U.S. job market powered on in March, with robust hiring pulling the unemployment rate close to its pre-pandemic level.

Payrolls grew by 431,000 in March, driven by increased hiring in leisure and hospitality as well as professional and business services, the Labor Department reported Friday.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.6%, from 3.8% the previous month. The rate fell for most demographic groups, but ticked up slightly for White men and Latino men.

Declining COVID-19 infections around the country are leading more Americans to seek work and cutting down on absenteeism on the job. In March, 2.5 million persons reported that they had been unable to work because their employer closed or lost business because of the pandemic, down from 4.2 million in February. And fewer people are working remotely, with 10% of U.S. employees teleworking last month due to the pandemic, down from 13% in February.

"We're still seeing a very tight labor market," Karen Fichuk, CEO of the staffing company Randstad North America, told the Associated Press. She noted that the U.S. now has a record 1.7 job openings for every unemployed person.

Wage growth stayed flat last month, with average hourly pay increasing 5.6% over the last 12 months. That's the fastest pace of pay increases growth in decades, but those gains have lagged behind inflation for nearly a year. Prices this year have risen 8%, the sharpest rate of increase since the early 1980s.

With reporting by CBS News' Alain Sherter and the Associated Press.