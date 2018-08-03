Urban Meyer says he followed protocol for 2015 abuse allegations against assistant coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said Friday he followed proper reporting protocols regarding domestic violence allegations against an assistant coach in 2015. Meyer posted a statement addressed to Buckeyes fans on Twitter, his first extensive comments since being placed on paid administrative leave by Ohio State on Wednesday.

The university is investigating what Meyer knew about allegations made by the ex-wife of Zach Smith, who was fired last week by Meyer.

Meyer said at Big Ten media days in Chicago last week that he was unaware of allegations made by Courtney Smith in 2015 against Zach Smith that were reported to the police. Courtney Smith has also said she told Meyer's wife, Shelley, about the incidents in 2015.

Meyer said his intention at media days was not to say anything inaccurate and he apologized.

Ohio State University said this week that Meyer will be on paid administrative leave and Ryan Day will serve as acting head football coach. In a statement, Ohio State said it is "focused on supporting our players and on getting to the truth as expeditiously as possible."

Meyer issued a statement saying he and athletic director Gene Smith "agree that being on leave during this inquiry will facilitate its completion. This allows the team to conduct training camp with minimal distraction. I eagerly look forward to the resolution of this matter."

