UPS plane crash victims include a man and his 3-year-old granddaughter

The full list of victims in the UPS plane crash has been released, two weeks after the Hawaii-bound cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, just moments after takeoff.

The plane appeared to be on fire as it sped down the runway, and may have lost an engine while taking off. It struck two businesses — a petroleum recycling facility and an auto parts business — and left a debris field of about half a mile, officials said.

Louisville's coroner confirmed in a news briefing Wednesday that there were 14 total victims.

The plane was carrying three UPS staff members, who were previously identified by the company as Capt. Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Capt. Dana Diamond.

Crosses stand during a vigil for those killed and missing after a UPS plane crashed, at the Great Lawn, Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, in Louisville, Kentucky. Jon Cherry / AP

The other victims were on the ground. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg shared the full list of their identities on social media.

"Today, I released the names of the 14 victims of the UPS plane crash. On behalf of the entire city, we honor their lives, we grieve with their families, and we stand together in sorrow," Greenberg wrote. "To the families and loved ones of the 14 victims, our entire community is praying for you, and will be here for you. May the memory of each of these 14 individuals be a blessing."

Here is the full list of victims:

Angela Anderson, 45

Carlos Fernandez, 52

Louisnes Fedon, 47

Kimberly Asa, 3

Trinadette "Trina" Chavez, 37

Tony Crain, 65

John Loucks, 52

John Spray, 45

Matthew Sweets, 37

Ella Petty Whorton, 31

Megan Washburn, 35

Greenberg said that Kimberly Asa was Fedon's granddaughter. Their family told CBS affiliate WLKY that the two were "best friends" and inseparable. Three of the victims were employees of Grade A Auto, one of the businesses hit by the crash, according to WLKY.

The mayor did not provide any information about the other victims. In another post, he thanked first responders and others who have supported Louisville since the crash.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered evidence including the plane's black boxes. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration has ordered that MD-11 planes like the one involved in the crash be grounded until further notice.

The UPS package handling facility in Louisville is the company's largest. The hub employs more than 20,000 people in the region, handles 300 flights daily and sorts more than 400,000 packages an hour. It has resumed normal operations since the crash.