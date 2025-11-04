UPS plane crashes near airport in Louisville, Kentucky, officials say

Injuries have been reported after a UPS plane crashed shortly after takeoff near the Louisville International Airport on Tuesday, officials said.

The Louisville Metro Police Department described the scene as active with "fire and debris," warning residents to stay away from Fern Valley and Grade Lane, an intersection located on the south side of the airport, which serves as the hub of UPS.

A shelter-in-place initially was extended for all areas north of the airport to the Ohio River, police said.

UPS said in a statement that it was notified of an incident involving one of its aircraft. Three UPS crewmembers were on board, the company said. It didn't immediately provide more details.

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of a plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, Nov. 4, 2025. WLKY-TV

As first responders and emergency crews work to control the massive fire, all arriving and departing flights at the Louisville airport are temporarily suspended and the airfield is closed, the airport said later Tuesday.

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time after it departed from the Louisville airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The aircraft was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.

According to preliminary flight data from FlightRadar24, the plane appeared to hit 175 feet in altitude briefly after takeoff. It would have been full of fuel for the flight to Hawaii, which likely led to the significant fire as seen from CBS affiliate WLKY's chopper.

A fireball erupts near airport property after reports of a plane crash at the Louisville International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, in Kentucky. Jon Cherry / AP

Firefighters are seen in aerial footage battling a massive blaze after a plane crash in Louisville, Kentucky, Nov. 4, 2025. WLKY-TV

The crash is where UPS Worldport, an international air hub for the parcel service, is located.

The 5.2 million-square-foot facility processes more than 400,000 packages an hour and is home to 20,000 UPS workers and 300 daily flights, according to the company.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he's on his way to Louisville. "The situation is serious. Please pray for the families affected," he wrote on social media.

"My team and I are closely monitoring the plane crash near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport," Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul said. "We continue to pray for the safety of the aircrew, everyone in the area, and for the first-responders on the scene."

This is a developing story and will be updated.