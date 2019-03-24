University of Georgia fraternity expels 4 members over racist video

A University of Georgia fraternity has been suspended after a viral video appeared to show fraternity members using racial slurs. The video posted online shows a student whipping another person with a belt, saying "Pick my cotton, b***h." The phrase was repeated and followed by a racial slur.

The local Tau Kappa Epsilon chapter was suspended by its national branch and four members were expelled. The organization said it was "disgusted, appalled and angered" by the remarks in the video. "TKE will not tolerate any actions such as that would be defined as racist, discriminatory and/or offensive."

The university also condemned the video in a statement: "Racism has no place on our campus. We will continue our efforts to promote a welcoming and supportive learning environment for our students, faculty and staff. The fraternity has been suspended by its national organization."

Tau Kappa Epsilon is a national collegiate men's social fraternity founded in 1899. It has 240 active chapters and colonies and over 285,000 initiated members. The fraternity's motto is "Better Men for a Better World."