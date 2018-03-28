Lawsuit: Ex-Cincinnati volleyball player kicked off team for photos that were "too sexy"

CINCINNATI -- A former University of Cincinnati volleyball player says she was kicked off the team for posting photos on Instagram that were "too sexy," and is suing the school. Shalom Ifeanyi, 19, filed the lawsuit in federal court last week, alleging racial and sex discrimination by the university and volleyball coach Molly Alvey.

Ifeanyi says she was removed from the team because she did not fit the description of a UC volleyball player. She alleges Alvey harassed her about the pictures posted to her social media accounts.

An online petition was created calling for Alvey's firing. It was signed by more than 15,000 supporters as of Wednesday morning.

The teenager is seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages and attorney fees. UC Athletics spokesman Ryan Koslen says the university has no comment on pending legal matters.