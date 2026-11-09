University of Mississippi investigating "deeply troubling" video showing racist gestures

The University of Mississippi launched an investigation after a video purportedly showing students making racist gestures on another student's doorbell camera was shared on social media.

The video shows two girls making monkey sounds and gestures as they pass by a Ring camera on an apartment door. The person who posted it said her daughter's doorbell camera captured it and that her daughter is a freshman at Ole Miss and has two Black roommates, CBS affiliate WREG reported.

A university spokesperson told CBS News that it condemned the "offensive, hurtful, and unacceptable behaviors" depicted in the video and that the appropriate university offices and processes are actively investigating the incident.

"It's important to note that student conduct cases, records and any potential disciplinary action are protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)," the statement said. "We are committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors and will follow our processes to ensure the well-being and safety of our community."

In a subsequent statement to students, faculty and staff, the vice chancellor of student affairs condemned the behavior depicted in the video and said that it "does not reflect our university's values or the kind of community we strive to be every day."

"The behavior depicted in this video is deeply troubling, hurtful, and unacceptable," Shawnboda Mead said in a statement posted on the university's website.

Mead said staff have reached out to the students directly impacted and will continue to support them through the process. She also recognized that situations like this can cause "hurt and concern" among students and assured that the matter is "being taken seriously."

Mead also urged people to be thoughtful about the information being shared online as one student has already been incorrectly identified as being involved in this incident. She said, despite online rumors, no members of the university's sorority community were involved in the incident.

"Every student deserves to feel safe, respected, and valued at the University of Mississippi," Mead said. "Racism and actions that disparage people because of an aspect of their identity have no place in our campus community."