Universal Studios Orlando announces new theme park, Epic Universe

Universal Studios Orlando draws millions of park-goers with its movie-themed rides, dinners with superheroes, and of course, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. As if those attractions aren't epic enough, Universal just unveiled plans for a brand-new theme park: Epic Universe.

Universal teased the theme park earlier this month and revealed some details on Thursday. "Universal's Epic Universe will offer an entirely new level of experience that will forever change theme park entertainment," according to the Universal Studios website.

The concept art for the project shows various bodies of water, fountains, fireworks and colorful buildings – but fans were left wondering what the specific theme will be. Universal Studios Orlando

While the company promises "guests will venture beyond their wildest imagination" and into beloved stories, the exact stories have yet to be revealed.

Some fans took it upon themselves to label the different parts of the new park. Some came up with clever options, including Nintendo World, which is already planned for Universal Studios Japan. Others proposed with some tongue-in-cheek options for the new park, such as "Fortnite Land."

Me trying to figure out what lands are in #EpicUniverse @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/jnUSPcZ1wO — Isabelle Savinon (@isabellesavinon) August 1, 2019

The worlds of Universal's Epic Universe pic.twitter.com/yhpUMnMP29 — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) August 1, 2019

I see a lot of confusion going around on what's coming to #EpicUniverse. Here's a 100% legit leaked look at the upcoming resort. pic.twitter.com/5snJ9PIWS9 — 𝑫𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒕 𝑽𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒄𝒆 (@HanBrolo77) August 1, 2019

Universal did not confirm any of these ideas, but fans continued to have a field day guessing on Twitter.

The rest of Universal Studios has rides and experiences based to movies like "Despicable Me," "The Fast and The Furious," and Marvel franchises. The Blues Brothers, Woody Woodpecker, Curious George and E.T. already have their own sections of the theme park, and it is unclear what, if any, movie characters Epic Universe will pay homage to.

The new addition to the resort is expected to boast a theme park, entertainment center, hotels, restaurants and more. During a launch event, Universal Parks & Resorts CEO Tom Williams said Epic Universe will employ 14,000 workers, and their base pay will be $15 an hour, according to CBS Orlando reporter Troy Campbell, who as at the event.