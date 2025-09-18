Visitor dies after becoming unresponsive on Universal Epic Universe roller coaster

A rider on a roller coaster at Universal's new Epic Universe theme park in Orlando, Florida became unresponsive Wednesday night and later died, the company says.

A Universal spokesperson told CBS News in a statement that the guest "was unresponsive after riding Stardust Racers and was transported to the hospital, where the guest later died.

"We are devastated by this tragic event and extend our sincerest sympathies to the guest's loved ones. We are fully cooperating with Orange County and the ongoing investigation."

The ride is still closed, the spokesperson said.

CBS News has reached out to the Orange County, Florida Sheriff's Office for additional information.

Epic Universe was the first major theme park to open in Florida in more than 25 years when it welcomed visitors just before Memorial Day weekend and is expected to ramp up competition with Walt Disney World Resort, a fixture in Orlando since 1971 when it first opened.