More than 350,000 school children without access to education as Russia invades Ukraine, new report finds
Alarms blare, while families take refuge. Men take up arms in the name of defending their country and the people they love. Distressing images and videos documenting these scenes have been seen by millions around the world, as Russia continues to invade Ukraine.
This invasion has left more than 350,000 school children with no access to education, according to a recently published report from UNICEF. The report, which calls for over $66 million in donations to aid and provide access to basic services for Ukrainians, highlights just how education has taken a hit from the ongoing conflict.
According to the report, in total six educational facilities have been damaged in the country, and schools in "non-government-controlled areas" have been closed since early last week. The Ministry of Education reported that 33 schools with around 5,5000 students have closed for in-person learning because of "insecurity in areas along the line of contact."
"The direct and indirect effect of the protracted conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to significantly impact the lives of children and young people," the organization continues, "leaving families on both sides of the contact line in urgent need of sustained humanitarian assistance."
Aid groups have arrived at the Medyka border crossing in Poland to help Ukrainians fleeing the country on Saturday. The organization's chief of communications said UNICEF is working across eastern Ukraine to provide aid that includes safe water and emergency education supplies as close as possible to "communities near the line of contact."
