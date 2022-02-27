More than 350,000 school children without access to education as Russia invades Ukraine, new report finds

A look at the history behind the rebel-controlled territories in eastern Ukraine

What to know about Ukraine's separatist regions

What to know about Ukraine's separatist regions

Alarms blare, while families take refuge. Men take up arms in the name of defending their country and the people they love. Distressing images and videos documenting these scenes have been seen by millions around the world, as Russia continues to invade Ukraine.

A family in Kyiv took shelter in a subway as Ukraine's president warns that Russian troops are set to assault the country's capital Friday night. "The fate of Ukraine is now being decided," Volodymyr Zelensky said. https://t.co/gZCWnnH7MD pic.twitter.com/PSlbMH6h6t — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2022

This invasion has left more than 350,000 school children with no access to education, according to a recently published report from UNICEF. The report, which calls for over $66 million in donations to aid and provide access to basic services for Ukrainians, highlights just how education has taken a hit from the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian force have been locked in a nearly eight-year conflict with Russia-backed separatists, which has left more than 14,000 people dead. Here’s the history of the tensions that Vladimir Putin escalated even further on Monday. https://t.co/T9UZdMLebD pic.twitter.com/eL7kr8EFGF — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 22, 2022

According to the report, in total six educational facilities have been damaged in the country, and schools in "non-government-controlled areas" have been closed since early last week. The Ministry of Education reported that 33 schools with around 5,5000 students have closed for in-person learning because of "insecurity in areas along the line of contact."

"The direct and indirect effect of the protracted conflict in eastern Ukraine continues to significantly impact the lives of children and young people," the organization continues, "leaving families on both sides of the contact line in urgent need of sustained humanitarian assistance."

Over 100,000 people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Poland officials say. The ministry posted images of Ukrainian refugees at the Medyka crossing, with one image showing a border guard hugging a young child. (MSWiA via Storyful) pic.twitter.com/90UHkYmoUy — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2022

Aid groups have arrived at the Medyka border crossing in Poland to help Ukrainians fleeing the country on Saturday. The organization's chief of communications said UNICEF is working across eastern Ukraine to provide aid that includes safe water and emergency education supplies as close as possible to "communities near the line of contact."