Jobless claims dipped last week but stayed near 1 million

The number of Americans filing for jobless aid last week dipped to 900,000, a historically high level showing workers continue to struggle with the COVID-19 surge.

The 900,000 who filed for jobless aid in the week ended January 16 mark a drop of 26,000 from the prior week's figure of 926,000, revised down from an initial estimate. Another 423,000 people applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program for the self-employed and gig workers.

"Taken together, the data on continued state claims confirms that there was a boomlet of pandemic-induced layoffs in December that is adding new strains on the economy and the unemployment system," Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation, said in a note.

In all, nearly 16 million people were receiving some sort of jobless assistance as of the first week of the year. The numbers come on the heels of a dismaying December jobs report that showed employers cut 140,000 jobs in the last month of the year.

