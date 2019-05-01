Students killed in UNCC shooting identified

The two students who were killed in a shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte have been identified as 19-year-old Ellis Parlier and 21-year-old Riley Howell. On Tuesday, Trystan Terrell, 22, was charged with two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

Drew Pescaro, 19, Sean Dehart, 20, Emily Houpt, 23, and Rami Alramadhan, 20, were injured in the attack, according to the university. The student newspaper identified Pescaro as its sports writer and said the 19-year-old is out of surgery and in stable condition, CBS News' Chip Reid reported.

A motive is not yet apparent in the shooting that took place on the last day of classes and saw the scene in a classroom turn from confusion to chaos, according to a sophomore who said he was there. That student, Tristan Field, believes the shooter sat with the other students for about 10 minutes before opening fire.

"All of a sudden, without warning, no one yelled, no nothing. This gun started ringing out," Field said.

As many as 50 students tried to exit through a single door, he said.

"It was absolute panic. A chair fell in front of the door, so people were tripping over that, like, trying to climb over it," Field said. "Some people fell down. It was like water through a funnel, but it wasn't fast enough."

A vigil was expected to be held on Wednesday.