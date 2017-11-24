Uma Thurman rips Harvey Weinstein, tells fans to "stay tuned"

The movie "Kill Bill" cites an old Klingon proverb, "Revenge is a dish best served cold," before Uma Thurman's character, The Bride, embarks on a journey to hurt those who wronged her. It's appropriate, then, that Thurman posted a still of her face from the movie in an Instagram post slamming Harvey Weinstein and telling fans to "stay tuned."

More than 50 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, and though Thurman did not say Weinstein harassed her, she did imply that she has her own story she will share later. Thurman worked with Weinstein on "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill" vol. 1 and 2. Recently, Thurman's collaborator on the films, Quentin Tarantino, expressed regret at not having done more about the allegations against Weinstein.

On Thursday, she wrote on Instagram, "I am grateful today, to be alive, for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others. I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn't tell by the look on my face. I feel it's important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!"

But Thurman added that her holiday greeting does not extend to Weinstein and implied that he does not deserve to have his scandal pass anytime soon, saying, "(Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators - I'm glad it's going slowly - you don't deserve a bullet) -stay tuned."

In October, when "Access Hollywood" asked Thurman how she felt about the accusations against Weinstein, she said, "I don't have a tidy soundbite for you, because I have learned, I am not a child. And I have learned that when I've spoken in anger, I usually regret the way I express myself. So, I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say."

Thurman has been outspoken in the past about sexual harassment. In March 2016, she spoke out against a man who ambushed her with a kiss at a charity auction. Italian entrepreneur Lapo Elkann had the $196,000 winning bid for a kiss from her, but Thurman was not expecting the kiss ambush she received when Elkann grabbed her face for a hot and heavy make-out session, reported Us Weekly.

"It is opportunism at its worst. She wasn't complicit in it. Somewhere in his [mind] he must have thought it an appropriate way of behaving. It clearly wasn't," Thurman's rep told Us Weekly. "It looks like she was happy to have it happen, but it was not consensual."