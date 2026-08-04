Ukrainian drone strike on Russian warehouses in Moscow region kills 5, local official says

A drone strike on an industrial zone outside the Russian capital of Moscow has killed five people and wounded 10 others, the region's governor said Tuesday, as Moscow and Kyiv traded attacks.

Ukrainian drones hit three warehouses across Russia overnight, including two run by e-commerce giant Wildberries, the local Russian official said.

RYAZAN, RUSSIA - JULY 29: Smoke rises as firefighters work to extinguish a fire at Wildberries logistics hub following a Ukrainian drone attack in the Ryazan region of Russia on July 29, 2026. Ukraine Online Telegram Channel/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ukraine has conducted long-range strikes targeting civilian infrastructure in Russia, and in recent weeks stepped up attacks on Wildberries warehouses.

Kyiv often fires hundreds of drones into Russia in retaliation for Russia launching hundreds of its own drones and dozens of missiles at Ukrainian towns and cities.

Moscow's regional governor, Andrey Vorobyov, said early Tuesday that several fires broke out following a drone strike in the Novoselki industrial zone outside the Russian capital.

"According to preliminary information, five people were killed," he said on Telegram, adding that10 others were wounded.

Drones also damaged a warehouse near Krasny Bor in northwestern Russia, wounding one person, according to Leningrad regional governor Aleksandr Drozdenko.

Wildberries said a fire broke out at its Krasny Bor logistics facility as a result of the attack.

Another Wildberries warehouse was targeted by a Ukrainian drone attack in the rural area of Emmaus, around 112 miles northwest of Moscow, regional governor Vitaly Korolyov said.

Wildberries is a highly popular online retail platform in Russia, often dubbed the "Russian Amazon," accounting for up to 10 percent of the country's entire retail turnover, according to Russian media.

Since the start of the Ukraine war in 2022, Wildberries has been accused of helping Russians dodge Western sanctions by importing branded goods via third party countries.

In Ukraine, Russian attacks killed three people in Sumy in the country's northeast, the head of the regional military administration said on Tuesday.

"Two children and an elderly woman were killed in Russian (guided aerial bomb) strikes on Sumy tonight," Oleg Grygorov said on Telegram.

Six guided aerial bombs struck civilian infrastructure in the city, including residential and non-residential buildings, Grygorov said.

Another attack, on the port city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, killed an 89-year-old woman, according to Georgy Reshetilov, head of the Ukrainian region's military administration.

Russia launched 136 drones at Ukraine overnight, Kyiv's air force said, 117 of which were shot down or intercepted.

There has been an uptick in civilian deaths in the conflict throughout 2026, the United Nations has reported, as the four-and-a-half-year war grinds on with no sign of a peace deal.

Russia launched its full-scale offensive against Ukraine in February 2022 and has regularly struck its neighbor, including from the Crimean peninsula.

Moscow-installed authorities in Crimea on Tuesday said an unidentified soldier opened fire, killing a fellow serviceman and three civilians.

Strike on Russian Black Sea Resort kills 7, local officials say

A drone hit a crowded beach in southern Russia, killing seven people, local Russian officials in the Krasnodar region said Monday.

Social media footage verified by CBS News shows a drone hurtling toward the busy beach before hitting the ground and exploding. Venyamin Kondratyev, the region's governor, said Ukraine had struck the Black Sea resort with the drone but Kyiv has not commented publicly on the strike.

There have been instances historically of drones crash-landing throughout the conflict due to electronic jamming as both Ukraine and Russia have used jamming to defend against incoming drones.