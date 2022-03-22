"Russian cruelty is so brutal": Ukrainians cope with devastation as government says 10 hospitals have been completely destroyed in invasion

Uman, Ukraine — Ukraine's government said 10 hospitals have been completely destroyed in Russia's invasion, including one that was decimated by a Russian missile strike on Monday.

"I want to cry, because we had a connection between Ukraine and Russia," doctor Anatoli Pavlov said. "Russian cruelty is so brutal."

The U.S. has evidence that Russia is deliberately and intentionally targeting civilians, including hospitals and places of shelter, a senior Defense Department official told CBS News. The U.S. said it has seen clear evidence the Russians are committing war crimes as civilians are killed in their homes and on the street.

Yet Russia's ground forces have made surprisingly slow progress. Ukraine's military said it recaptured the strategically important town of Makariv just outside the capital Kyiv on Monday. They're now fighting to wrest back control of the cities of Izyum and Kherson, according to a senior U.S. Defense official.

The Ukrainians are massively outgunned, but with anti-tank missiles supplied by the U.S. and its allies, they've destroyed hundreds of Russian armored vehicles and killed up to 9,000 Russian soldiers, a U.S. official said.

Across Ukraine, ordinary people have mobilized to defend their towns and villages. A video filmed by a shopkeeper shows him helping to ambush Russian tanks.

At a checkpoint, CBS News met Anatoli, a pig farmer who was armed with his own hunting rifle. He said the biggest thing he ever shot before was a goat. Now he and other volunteers from his village are taking shifts keeping watch over the main road into town, with a collection of Molotov cocktails and a homemade spike strip.

President Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin's "back is against the wall" and Ukraine's resistance and Russia's slow progress are raising concerns that he may use chemical or biological weapons to regain the upper hand in war.

Russia has continued to crackdown on dissent at home, reportedly detaining around 15,000 people for protesting the invasion since the war started.