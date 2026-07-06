At least 10 killed in large-scale attack on Kyiv a day before NATO summit begins

At least 10 people died when Russia launched waves of missiles and drones targeting Kyiv overnight into Monday, authorities said, hours after Ukraine's president warned that another large-scale attack was imminent.

Another 46 were injured, according to local officials, as emergency workers combed through rubble looking for survivors at residential high-rise buildings in two locations that suffered direct hits.

At least seven people were killed when Russian missiles and drones struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv early on July 6, 2026. Reuters

"These are residential buildings. Places where people slept and lived their ordinary lives," said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv's City Military Administration in a post on Telegram.

A residential building in the Podilskyi district partially collapsed, he said. In the Darnytsia district, several multistory buildings were damaged and people were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The attack, which was still underway early Monday morning, involved waves of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as drones. Explosions echoed across the city as civilians sought shelter in subway stations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned hours earlier of another large-scale Russian attack on the city, days after a Russian strike killed at least 31 people in Kyiv and a day before a NATO summit is to begin in Turkey.

The previous attack was the biggest attack since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy renewed calls for Western partners to bolster Ukraine's air defenses, particularly by supplying more Patriot missiles, saying that failing to replenish them only emboldens Russia to prolong its four-year war, in a post on Telegram late Sunday.