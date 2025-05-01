Ukraine's chief rabbi releases music video urging Trump to end war as Russian attacks continue

Ukraine's top rabbi has issued a direct appeal - in the form of a music video - to U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war, as Russian strikes continue to kill Ukrainians.

A Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Odessa killed at least two people Thursday, wounding 15 others.

The attack came hours after Washington and Kyiv signed an investment agreement giving the U.S. access to key Ukrainian minerals in return for continued military support.

Earlier, on Sunday, Ukraine's chief rabbi Mosha Azman released a music video for a rock song entitled "Time to fight (Donald Trump)" imploring the president to help put a stop to the war.

The video opens with a Russian strike on a recent Russian strike on Kyiv. Then Azman - in a studio wearing headphones, not his usual Borsalino fedora, sings: "You are the one, the world is watching you, with every step, with everything you do. Don't let the lines of right and wrong grow thin, the light will always rise, the dark won't win."

Moshe Azman sings in his music video imploring Donald Trump to end the Russian war in Ukraine (Screenshot) Anatevka TV Screenshot

Dramatically, a cymbal crash coincides with a clip of a strike hitting a building in Ukraine, as Azman belts out the chorus. "Donald Trump it's time to fight, in the name of light, in the name of light."

Later, the video includes a clip of Trump pledging to end the war in Ukraine before a guitar solo screeches over harrowing footage of wounded and bloody Ukrainians.

Moscow launched 170 drones across Ukraine from Wednesday into Thursday, including Iranian-designed drones and five Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

Ukraine's port city, Odesa, was hit the hardest. The attack left two dead and badly damaged civilian infrastructure including residential buildings, a school and a supermarket.

Meanwhile, Russian drone and bomb attacks in the Kharkiv Region, in the northeast of Ukraine, injured 13 people, eight of whom were children.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the attacks on X Wednesday: "For over 50 days now, Russia has been ignoring the American proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire," he wrote, adding that there were proposals to "at the very least… refrain from striking civilian infrastructure."

"Russia has responded to all this with new shelling and new assaults."

Meanwhile, the Russian-appointed governor of the partially-occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine said a Ukrainian drone attack on a market in the town of Oleshky had killed seven and wounded 20 more.