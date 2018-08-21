UK asks for more sanctions on Russia after poisoning case

Britain wants the European Union to ensure its sanctions on Russia are sufficiently comprehensive in response to accusations Moscow poisoned a former Russian spy in Britain, using a nerve agent.



In advance excerpts from his first speech in the U.S. as the U.K.'s foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt says Russia's foreign policy under President Vladimir Putin "has made the world a more dangerous place." He says the EU should review its sanctions and make sure "we truly stand shoulder to shoulder with the U.S."



Hunt is speaking Tuesday morning at the U.S. Institute of Peace. The British Embassy previewed his speech on Monday

Earlier this month the Trump administration announced new export restrictions on Russia in response to the poisoning. This round of sanctions is expected to go into effect on Wednesday and aim to deny Russian state-owned and state-funded enterprises access to any national-security-sensitive goods and technologies originating in the U.S.

Russia's government slammed the move, saying it was "unacceptable" to level new sanctions against Moscow. Russia has vehemently denied any involvement in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

"Once again we deny in the strongest terms the accusations about the possible connection of the Russian state to what happened in Salisbury. This is out of the question. Russia did not and does not have, and could not have, any connection to the use of chemical weapons," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier this month.

The move was the latest in a slew of U.S. sanctions on Russia for human rights abuses, meddling in the U.S. election and military aggression in Ukraine and Syria.