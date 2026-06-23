What has Andy Burnham, Britain's likely next prime minister, said about President Trump?

London — Labour Party lawmaker Andy Burnham, who looks increasingly likely to be Britain's next prime minister, has previously criticized President Trump, accusing the American leader of bringing "instability" to the world.

Current Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Monday that he would resign in the wake of disastrous local elections in May, and 20 resignations from his government.

As his Labour Party still has a large majority of seats in the U.K. parliament — won in the last national elections in 2024 — it gets to pick Starmer's replacement, and Burnham is widely expected to get the job.

The new Member of the British Parliament (MP) for Makerfield, Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, reacts as he attends his swearing-in ceremony at the House of Commons in London, England, June 22, 2026. House of Commons/Handout/REUTERS

If that happens as expected in the coming weeks, Burnham will, sooner or later, find himself on the phone with Mr. Trump, whose advisers will likely have scoured years of news articles for evidence of Burnham's views on the businessman-turned politician.

So what has Burnham said about Mr. Trump?

"A polarized, poisonous politics"

In short, he has not been particularly complimentary.

"The path we're on, if we are not careful, is a path towards the politics of the United States of America," Burnham warned on the campaign trail in June. While he didn't attribute it directly to President Trump, he said Americans were grappling with "a polarized, poisonous politics where people in communities don't work together anymore."

Last year, in an interview with The London Economic that included questions about Mr. Trump's reelection and the rise of right-wing, populist parties in Europe, he said: "I think we now have to have a real debate about what that means and the instability that [former prime minister] Liz Truss brought to Britain, I think Trump is bringing to the U.S. and the world."

In a 2024 book that he co-authored, Burnham wrote: "Whether we like it or not, Donald Trump and Nigel Farage have been effective in connecting with people who feel politicians have neglected the place where they live."

A photo posted online by British politician Nigel Farage on Nov. 12, 2016 shows him standing with Donald Trump at Trump Tower in Manhattan after a private meeting with the then-U.S. president-elect. Nigel Farage/Twitter

He said a "new radical Right" in the U.K. and U.S. were capitalizing on inequality and an "out-of-touch left-progressive establishment" that had failed to solve problems for middle class voters.

And on Jan. 6, 2021, as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Burnham posted on X: "Any UK politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now."

CBS News did not receive an immediate reply from the White House to a request for comment on Burnham's previous remarks.