At least 63 killed as 2 buses hit head-on in multi-vehicle crash in Uganda, police say

Kampala, Uganda — At least 63 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on a highway in western Uganda, police said Wednesday. Several others were injured in the crash, police said in a statement on social media.

The accident happened shortly after midnight local time on the highway from Kampala, the capital, to Gulu, a major city in northern Uganda.

Two bus drivers going in opposite directions tried to pass other vehicles and collided head-on, according to police. Four vehicles were involved in all.

The scene after a multi-vehicle accident including two buses killed dozens of people on a Uganda highway early on Oct. 22, 2025. Uganda Police Force, on X

"One of the (bus) drivers swerved in an attempt to avoid collision, but this resulted in a head-on and side collision, causing a chain reaction that led to other vehicles losing control and overturning several times," the statement continued.

Fatal road crashes are common in Uganda, where roads are often narrow. Police usually blame such accidents on speeding drivers.

"As investigations continue, we strongly urge all motorists to exercise maximum caution on the roads, especially avoiding dangerous and careless overtaking, which remains one of the leading causes of crashes in the country," the police said.