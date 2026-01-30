UFC 325 fights go down tomorrow night. See when it starts, who's on the card and where to watch.

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

UFC 325 is set to deliver one of the most anticipated fight cards of 2026 as Alexander Volkanovski returns to the Octagon to face rising contender Diego Lopes. The main event promises fireworks as the former featherweight champion looks to reassert his dominance, while Lopes aims to make a statement that could catapult him into title contention.

The UFC 325 card showcases compelling matchups across multiple divisions, featuring both established veterans and hungry challengers ready to make their mark. Whether you're a longtime mixed martial arts fan or catching your first UFC event, this fight night has the ingredients for memorable knockouts, technical grappling and dramatic finishes.

Need to know when the action starts and where to catch every moment? Here's your complete guide to watching UFC 325 live, from start times to streaming options and a breakdown of who's stepping into the cage.

What time do prelims and the main card start?

The UFC 325 schedule kicks off Saturday, February 1, 2026, with early preliminary fights beginning at 5 p.m. ET. The preliminary card follows at 7:00 p.m. ET, building momentum toward the main card. The main card featuring Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will run until approximately midnight ET, depending on how earlier fights unfold.

Early prelims: 5 p.m. (ET)

5 p.m. (ET) Prelims: 7 p.m. (ET)

7 p.m. (ET) Main card start time: 9 p.m. (ET)

The full UFC fight schedule can shift based on the duration of earlier bouts, so fans should tune in early to avoid missing any action.

Who's on the main card for the UFC fights?

The UFC 325 fight card is headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes in a featherweight title bout that has generated significant buzz throughout the MMA community. Volkanovski, widely considered one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history, gets another shot at Lopes after their first meeting, this time fighting in front of his home crowd in Sydney.

Other notable UFC fighters scheduled to appear on the UFC 325 main card include:

Dan Hooker (#6) vs. Benoît Saint Denis (#8) - Lightweight bout featuring two aggressive strikers

vs. - Lightweight bout featuring two aggressive strikers Rafael Fiziev (#9) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (#14) - Lightweight matchup showcasing elite striking

vs. - Lightweight matchup showcasing elite striking Tai Tuivasa (#12) vs. Tallison Teixeira (#15) - Heavyweight clash with knockout potential

vs. - Heavyweight clash with knockout potential Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey - All-Australian lightweight showdown

The main event is scheduled for five rounds, while all other main card fights are scheduled for three rounds.

Who's on the prelims and early prelims cards for UFC 325?

The UFC 325 preliminary card and early prelims feature rising stars and hungry contenders looking to break through to the main card spotlight. Notable matchups include:

Preliminary card highlights:

Junior Tafa vs. Billy Elekana - Light heavyweight bout

vs. - Light heavyweight bout Cam Rowston vs. Cody Brundage - Middleweight matchup

vs. - Middleweight matchup Jacob Malkoun vs. Torrez Finney - Middleweight clash

vs. - Middleweight clash Jonathan Micallef vs. Oban Elliott - Welterweight contest

Early prelims:

Kaan Ofli vs. Yizha - Featherweight bout

vs. - Featherweight bout SangWook Kim vs. Dom Mar Fan - Lightweight fight

vs. - Lightweight fight Keiichiro Nakamura vs. Sebastian Szalay - Featherweight matchup

vs. - Featherweight matchup Sulangrangbo vs. Lawrence Lui - Bantamweight contest

vs. - Bantamweight contest Aaron Tau vs. Namsrai Batbayar - Flyweight bout

Where to watch UFC 325 live

UFC 325 streams exclusively on Paramount+, continuing the UFC's partnership with the platform. Subscribers can access the complete fight card, from early prelims straight through to the Volkanovski vs. Lopes main event.

Both Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime subscription tiers provide full access to UFC 325. Paramount+ plans start at just $8.99 per month.

For ongoing coverage, highlights and expert analysis, fans can also visit CBS Sports UFC.

Can you watch UFC 325 on cable?

No, UFC 325 is not available on traditional cable television. The event streams exclusively on Paramount+. This represents the UFC's shift toward streaming platforms, making fights accessible to viewers who prefer digital streaming over cable packages.

However, fans without a Paramount+ subscription can sign up quickly and start watching within minutes, making it easy to catch UFC 325 without missing any of the action.

Where is the UFC fight taking place?

UFC 325 takes place at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, Australia. The venue provides an electric atmosphere for both fighters and fans, with Alexander Volkanovski enjoying the significant advantage of competing in front of his home crowd. This marks a homecoming for "The Great," who has become one of Australia's most beloved combat sports athletes.

The Sydney location ensures massive local support for Volkanovski and fellow Australian fighters on the card, including Tai Tuivasa, Quillan Salkilld and Jamie Mullarkey.

What were the highlights from UFC 324?

UFC 324 delivered several memorable moments last week. The main event saw Paddy Pimblett defeat Justin Gaethje in a closely contested battle that showcased both fighters' skills. Sean O'Malley also impressed with his performance, further cementing his status as one of the sport's most entertaining fighters.

The event marked a successful debut for the UFC on Paramount+, with the streaming platform handling the massive viewership without issue. Derrick Lewis added another knockout to his highlight reel, while Natalia Silva stepped in on short notice and earned a decisive victory.

UFC 324's success has created momentum heading into UFC 325, with fans expecting another thrilling night of fights.

When are the next UFC fights scheduled?

After UFC 325, fight night continues with UFC 326 scheduled for February 8, 2026. The UFC maintains its busy schedule throughout the winter and spring, with multiple events planned each month to keep MMA fans engaged.

The UFC's 2026 schedule also includes the organization's most ambitious event yet: the UFC will host its first-ever White House fight this summer, celebrating America's 250th birthday. This historic fight night will air on CBS, bringing the UFC to an unprecedented audience.

For the latest UFC schedule, fight results and breaking news, visit CBS Sports' comprehensive UFC coverage.

What do we know about the UFC White House event?

UFC CEO Dana White recently confirmed that the UFC will host a fight at the White House, marking one of the most unique sporting events in American history. The event will celebrate the nation's 250th birthday and will be broadcast on CBS, expanding the UFC's reach beyond its typical streaming audience.

Details about which fighters will compete and the specific format remain limited, but the announcement has generated enormous interest across the sports world. The White House fight represents the UFC's continued growth and cultural significance, bringing mixed martial arts to the most recognizable address in America.

More information about the historic event, including fight card details and ticketing, is expected to be announced in the coming months.