Where to watch UFC 324 live tonight to see Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje and more fighters

UFC fans have a busy fight night ahead as UFC 324 takes over the weekend schedule with one of the most talked-about matchups of the year. The UFC fight card is headlined by Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje, a pairing that blends Pimblett's growing star power with Gaethje's proven résumé inside the Octagon.

The UFC 324 card also features compelling matchups across multiple weight classes, showcasing both established veterans and rising stars. Whether you're a die-hard mixed martial arts enthusiast or just tuning in for the excitement, tonight's schedule promises knockouts, submissions and unforgettable moments.

Want to make sure you catch every punch, kick and grapple? We've got everything you need to know about watching UFC 324 live tonight, from streaming options to fight card details and what's coming next for the UFC.

When does UFC 324 start and end?

The UFC 324 start time is scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, with preliminary fights scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. ET, and the preliminary card beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET. The main card, featuring the Pimblett vs. Gaethje showdown, starts at 9 p.m. ET and runs until approximately midnight ET, depending on fight outcomes.

Early prelims: 5 p.m. (ET)

5 p.m. (ET) Prelims: 7 p.m. (ET)

7 p.m. (ET) Main card start time: 9 p.m. (ET)

The full UFC fight schedule can vary depending on the length of earlier bouts, so fight fans should plan accordingly.

Where to watch UFC 324 live

UFC 324 streams exclusively on Paramount+, making it the first major UFC event on the platform since the historic rights deal was announced. Subscribers can access the entire fight card, from early prelims through the main event, on the streaming service.

Both Paramount+ Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime subscription tiers provide full access to UFC 324. Paramount+ plans start at just $8.99 per month ($89.99 for annual deals).

In addition to Paramount+ streaming, fans can find ongoing coverage, highlights and analysis at CBS Sports UFC.

Who is on the UFC 324 fight card?

The UFC 324 card is headlined by Paddy Pimblett vs. Justin Gaethje, a fight that has generated buzz across the MMA world. Pimblett enters looking to solidify his place among the UFC's elite, while Gaethje aims to reassert himself in the title conversation.

Other notable UFC fighters scheduled to appear on the UFC 324 fight card include:

Derrick Lewis , bringing knockout power to the heavyweight division

, bringing knockout power to the heavyweight division Sean O'Malley , continuing his rise as one of the UFC's most marketable stars

, continuing his rise as one of the UFC's most marketable stars Natalia Silva , a fast-rising contender to watch

, a fast-rising contender to watch Arnold Allen, representing the depth of the featherweight division

What happened to the Grasso vs. Namajunas and Harris vs. Nunes fights?

UFC 324 underwent significant fight card changes in the weeks leading up to the event.

The co-main event was originally scheduled to feature a bout between champion Kayla Harrison and returning former two-division champion Amanda Nunes. However, Harrison withdrew after being diagnosed with herniated discs in her neck that required surgery. The highly anticipated matchup between Harrison and Nunes has been postponed.

Former UFC women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso was also forced to pull out of her scheduled bout against Rose Namajunas due to injury. UFC officials quickly secured a replacement, with No. 2-ranked flyweight contender Natalia Silva stepping in on short notice.

When are the next UFC fights scheduled?

After UFC 324, the UFC schedule continues with several high-profile events planned throughout the year. Most notably, UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that the UFC will host its first-ever White House fight next summer, marking America's 250th birthday. This historic event will be broadcast on CBS, bringing the UFC to an unprecedented venue and audience.

For the latest UFC schedule, fight results and breaking news, visit CBS Sports' comprehensive UFC coverage.