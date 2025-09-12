Uber denies rides to passengers with disabilities, Justice Department claims in lawsuit

The Justice Department has filed a $125 million lawsuit against Uber, alleging that the ride-sharing company discriminates against passengers with disabilities.

The department said Uber violated the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination based on disability, by routinely refusing to serve individuals with disabilities, charging cleaning fees because of service animal shedding, and charging cancellation fees to riders who are "unlawfully denied service." Uber said in a statement that it disagrees with the DOJ's allegations.

The ADA requires ride-sharing companies to allow service animals accompany people with disabilities on rides and provide rides and assistance to people with stowable wheelchairs and mobility devices, the Justice Department said.

The lawsuit, reviewed by CBS News, highlighted that Uber is the largest ride-share service in the U.S., and said that "many individuals with disabilities increasingly rely on Uber's services to meet their transportation needs—including to travel to work, medical appointments, religious services, and other important places."

The department said the company has refused to reasonably modify its policies "to avoid discriminating against riders with disabilities" or train drivers in ADA compliance. The issues mean "individuals with disabilities have experienced significant delays, missed appointments, and have been left stranded in inclement weather," the department said.

In a statement in response to the lawsuit, Uber said every driver must acknowledge and agree to the service animal policy and "all applicable accessibility laws." Drivers who violate Uber policies face "decisive action," including "permanent account deactivation," the company said. Uber said it also invests in technology, training and dedicated reporting channels, including a 24/7 service animal denial hotline, to "ensure riders can quickly alert us so we can investigate and address issues."

A woman opens the Uber app on her smartphone. Serene Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"Riders who use guide dogs or other assistive devices deserve a safe, respectful, and welcoming experience on Uber—full stop," the company said. "We have a clear zero-tolerance policy for confirmed service denials, and we fundamentally disagree with the DOJ's allegations."

The Justice Department previously sued Uber for charging disabled passengers a fee when they need extra time to reach a vehicle, even when they need more time because of their disability. Uber settled the lawsuit in 2022, compensating more than 65,000 users.

The new lawsuit includes allegations from over a dozen people with disabilities, including blind passengers who alleged they experienced frequent ride denials and people who use wheelchairs or mobility aids who said Uber drivers refused to assist them or stow their devices.

"Uber denies service to hundreds, and potentially even thousands, of individuals with disabilities who travel with service animals, who use wheelchairs or other mobility devices, or whose appearance or involuntary behavior because of their disabilities may offend, annoy, or inconvenience drivers," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit is seeking a court order to stop Uber from discriminating against customers with disabilities, force the company to modify its policies to comply with the ADA and train its staff and drivers on the legislation. It also demands Uber pay monetary damages to riders who have been affected and a civil penalty "to vindicate the public's interest in eliminating disability discrimination."

"For too long, blind riders have suffered repeated ride denials by Uber because they are traveling with a service dog," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division in the news release. "This lawsuit seeks to end this persistent discrimination and allow riders with disabilities to use Uber. We will enforce the ADA's guarantee that people with disabilities have equal opportunity and full participation in all aspects of American society, including transportation."