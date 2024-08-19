People with disabilities struggle to find reliable transportation, data shows

MINNEAPOLIS — Cars, vans, buses and rideshares: transportation options are everywhere — but they're not for everyone.

Two mothers shared their story of a disability ride service scare with WCCO recently. Their 3-year-old sons with autism were mixed up by a transportation company driver. One of the boys was left with the wrong mom 12 miles from his Anoka home. The boys are both safe, but WCCO viewers responded on social media suggesting there's a larger story.

"People are not aware of the opposite side of these services but there are many, many examples," Jennifer Walton said.

Walton heads up the Disability Leadership Program, ACT.

"I think it's atrocious. I wish I could say I was surprised. I am not surprised and it's not the worst story I have heard, unfortunately," Walton said.

She says the issue is huge.

"It is the number one or in the top three of any issue that is brought up in any conversation," Walton said.

She says the situation is dire and federal data shared by the Department of Transportation backs it up. It says people with disabilities are less likely to travel, less likely to be employed and less likely to leave the house

Whether it's unreliable rides, a lack of sensitivity training or a lack of drivers, Walton says transportation is unreliable for people with disabilities.

"We are failing them from their mental health to their wellbeing to access to medical needs to all of it," Walton said. "I think the hope lies in having these conversations. People need to see these stories and hear them and we need to do better."

Walton says the biggest way people can support others with disabilities is to consider becoming a driver for an accessible transportation company. She'd also like to see more accessible Lyft and Uber vehicles.